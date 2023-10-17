Graco (NYSE:GGG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Graco has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.03.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan purchased 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,413.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan purchased 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,413.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 52.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

