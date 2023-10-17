Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,743 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PSFE opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $24.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.23 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Paysafe from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Paysafe from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

