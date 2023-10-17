Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 475 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $491.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $478.95 and a 200-day moving average of $450.82. KLA Co. has a one year low of $261.90 and a one year high of $520.19. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.95.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

