Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 15.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

KD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

