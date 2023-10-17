Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,601 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.