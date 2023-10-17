Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 366,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 114,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 894.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58,708 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000.
Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $253.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $1.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 27.2%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
