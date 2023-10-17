Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Grindrod Shipping

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 366,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 114,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 894.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58,708 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping Stock Performance

Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $253.14 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22.

Grindrod Shipping Dividend Announcement

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $1.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 27.2%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grindrod Shipping

About Grindrod Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.