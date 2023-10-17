Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.47. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.64.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.122 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GGAL. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

