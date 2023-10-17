Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Grupo Supervielle Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE SUPV opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $188.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 31.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 460.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 167,327 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67,642 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 3,396.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

