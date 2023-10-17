Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Grupo Supervielle Trading Up 3.8 %
NYSE SUPV opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $188.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.49.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle
Grupo Supervielle Company Profile
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Supervielle
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.