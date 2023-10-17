Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $49.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Halliburton traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 2359661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

HAL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 172,227 shares of company stock worth $7,021,655 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Halliburton by 259.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

