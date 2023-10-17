Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.64.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

