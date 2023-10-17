Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HASI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 6.0 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a current ratio of 20.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,921.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,921.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $84,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 36,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,748.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 300.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.