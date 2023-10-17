Head-To-Head Comparison: YASKAWA Electric (YASKY) vs. Its Rivals

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical Equipment & Parts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare YASKAWA Electric to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

YASKAWA Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. YASKAWA Electric pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.5% and pay out 67.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

YASKAWA Electric has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YASKAWA Electric’s peers have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YASKAWA Electric 9.18% 15.35% 8.18% YASKAWA Electric Competitors -556.95% -137.65% -0.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YASKAWA Electric and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares YASKAWA Electric and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio YASKAWA Electric $4.16 billion $388.37 million 24.65 YASKAWA Electric Competitors $678.00 million -$6.54 million 196.11

YASKAWA Electric has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. YASKAWA Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for YASKAWA Electric and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YASKAWA Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A YASKAWA Electric Competitors 263 784 1311 18 2.46

As a group, “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies have a potential upside of 115.69%. Given YASKAWA Electric’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YASKAWA Electric has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of shares of all “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of shares of all “Electrical Equipment & Parts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

YASKAWA Electric beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials. The company also offers rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear motors/linear sliders, machine controllers, positioning sensor encoders, and servo amplifiers for use in industrial robots, semiconductor manufacturing apparatus, machine tools, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, and metal working machines; and arc and spot welding, handling/assembling, collaborative, biomedical, palletizing, press handling, sealing/cutting/laser machining, deburring, painting, glass substrates transfer, and semiconductor wafer transfer robots for use in semiconductor wafer conveyance, arc welding, spot welding, handling, assembly, and palletizing applications. In addition, it provides industrial system electrical products, such as medium-voltage AC drives, system use AC drives, and system controllers for use in iron and steel systems, water and wastewater treatment, crane, and paper-making/film/port cargo handling/fiber/printing applications. Further, the company offers equipment for energy saving and creation comprising PV inverters, systems for large wind turbines, control equipment for small-scale power generation, and motor drive systems for use in photovoltaic power generation, large-scale wind power generation, small-scale power generation, and electric vehicles. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan.

