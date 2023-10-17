Head to Head Contrast: InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and RPT Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties $247.92 million 6.99 $52.23 million $0.06 428.00 RPT Realty $209.58 million 4.41 $84.05 million $0.73 14.60

RPT Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InvenTrust Properties. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties 1.62% 0.25% 0.16% RPT Realty 34.72% 8.47% 3.74%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of RPT Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. InvenTrust Properties pays out 1,433.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RPT Realty pays out 76.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvenTrust Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RPT Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. RPT Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for InvenTrust Properties and RPT Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50 RPT Realty 0 4 0 0 2.00

InvenTrust Properties currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.50%. RPT Realty has a consensus price target of $11.38, suggesting a potential upside of 8.33%. Given RPT Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RPT Realty is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Summary

RPT Realty beats InvenTrust Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. We pursue our business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) member since 2013.

About RPT Realty

(Get Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the NYSE). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the common shares) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol RPT. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 43 wholly-owned shopping centers, 13 shopping centers owned through its grocery-anchored joint venture, and 49 retail properties owned through its net lease joint venture, which together represent 14.9 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). As of June 30, 2023, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.2% leased.

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.