Head-To-Head Review: Hummingbird Resources (HUMRF) & The Competition

Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) is one of 768 public companies in the “Gold” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Hummingbird Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hummingbird Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hummingbird Resources N/A N/A -1.60 Hummingbird Resources Competitors $1.18 billion $22.35 million 24.96

Hummingbird Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hummingbird Resources. Hummingbird Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

6.8% of Hummingbird Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Gold” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Gold” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hummingbird Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hummingbird Resources 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hummingbird Resources Competitors 746 4554 7529 238 2.56

As a group, “Gold” companies have a potential upside of 47.12%. Given Hummingbird Resources’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hummingbird Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Hummingbird Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hummingbird Resources N/A N/A N/A Hummingbird Resources Competitors 316.22% -7.15% -2.13%

Summary

Hummingbird Resources rivals beat Hummingbird Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

