Head-To-Head Review: Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) and Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fast Retailing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Ross Stores shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ross Stores shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fast Retailing and Ross Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Retailing N/A N/A N/A Ross Stores 8.36% 37.36% 11.87%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Retailing N/A N/A N/A $99.47 0.24 Ross Stores $19.21 billion 2.08 $1.51 billion $4.72 24.90

This table compares Fast Retailing and Ross Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ross Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Fast Retailing. Fast Retailing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ross Stores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fast Retailing pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ross Stores pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Fast Retailing pays out 0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ross Stores pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ross Stores has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ross Stores is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fast Retailing and Ross Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Retailing 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ross Stores 1 2 15 0 2.78

Ross Stores has a consensus target price of $127.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.12%. Given Ross Stores’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ross Stores is more favorable than Fast Retailing.

Summary

Ross Stores beats Fast Retailing on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies, and other goods and items. The company operates stores and franchises under the UNIQLO, GU, PLST, Theory, COMPTOIR DES COTONNIERS, J Brand, and PRINCESSE TAM.TAM brand names. It also sells its products through online; and provides real estate leasing services. The company was formerly known as Ogori Shoji Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. in September 1991. Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Yamaguchi, Japan.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income. Ross Stores, Inc. was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

