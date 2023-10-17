Head-To-Head Review: U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) vs. Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) and U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centerra Gold and U.S. GoldMining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $798.36 million 1.35 -$77.21 million ($1.26) -3.95 U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A

U.S. GoldMining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centerra Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

51.5% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Centerra Gold and U.S. GoldMining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 0 3 0 3.00 U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $9.07, indicating a potential upside of 83.16%. U.S. GoldMining has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.87%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and U.S. GoldMining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -34.71% -6.96% -5.45% U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

U.S. GoldMining beats Centerra Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

