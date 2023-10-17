HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Up 20.9% in September

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

In other news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,744.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $4,546,441. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

HealthEquity stock opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. HealthEquity has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 499.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.75.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

