Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Plans GBX 6.10 Dividend

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Trading Down 0.5 %

Henderson Far East Income stock opened at GBX 214 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The stock has a market cap of £348.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,583.33 and a beta of 0.59. Henderson Far East Income has a 12 month low of GBX 208 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.93 ($3.63).

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

