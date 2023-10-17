Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Plans GBX 6.10 Dividend

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Henderson Far East Income Trading Down 0.5 %
Henderson Far East Income stock opened at GBX 214 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The stock has a market cap of £348.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,583.33 and a beta of 0.59. Henderson Far East Income has a 12 month low of GBX 208 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.93 ($3.63).
Henderson Far East Income Company Profile
