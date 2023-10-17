High Income Securities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCF)

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

High Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares during the period. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

