Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the September 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 208,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 359.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HFRO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

