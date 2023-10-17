Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $271.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,180. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.72 and its 200-day moving average is $265.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.91 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.