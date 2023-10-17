Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Sells 825 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.19. The stock had a trading volume of 40,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,577. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $111.04.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

