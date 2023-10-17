Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Short Interest Down 6.7% in September

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 51,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Home Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $266.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

HBCP has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $38.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

