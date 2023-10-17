Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Lowered to Sell at Compass Point

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential downside of 19.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $398.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 15.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.