Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.58.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

