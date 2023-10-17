Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace comprises approximately 2.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $35,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.83. 85,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,453. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.