iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,300 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 737,500 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
iCAD Stock Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. 46,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,376. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. iCAD has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.32.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 36.14% and a negative net margin of 51.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iCAD
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iCAD by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 44,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.
iCAD Company Profile
iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.
