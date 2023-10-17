Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Short Interest Up 21.2% in September

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 469,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Ideanomics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. Ideanomics has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.87.
Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($8.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 118.76% and a negative net margin of 522.95%. The company had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ideanomics Company Profile
Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ideanomics
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Chefs’ Warehouse is Cooking Up a Bargain
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is the Worst Case Scenario Price into Overstock?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Renewable Energy, Juiced Yield Make NEE a Long-Term Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.