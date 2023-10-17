Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Short Interest Up 21.2% in September

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 469,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Ideanomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. Ideanomics has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($8.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 118.76% and a negative net margin of 522.95%. The company had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ideanomics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDEX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ideanomics by 27.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 108,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ideanomics by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,021,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 66,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ideanomics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 138,955 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ideanomics by 13.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares during the period. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.