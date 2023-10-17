IDT (NYSE:IDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

IDT Stock Up 2.0 %

IDT stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $743.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.00. IDT has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in IDT by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in IDT by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in IDT by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

