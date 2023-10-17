Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Infosys by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 528,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INFY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $20.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

