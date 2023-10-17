Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Insider John McLaren Sells 41,779,555 Shares

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Free Report) insider John McLaren sold 41,779,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.90 ($2.47), for a total transaction of A$162,940,264.50 ($103,126,749.68).

Ingenia Communities Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Ingenia Communities Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ingenia Communities Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Ingenia Communities Group Company Profile

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX: INA) is a leading operator, owner and developer of communities offering quality affordable rental and holiday accommodation focussed on the growing seniors' market in Australia. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, the Group is included in the S&P/ASX 200 and has a market capitalisation of over $1.7 billion.

