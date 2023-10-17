Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $118,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Ingredion by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Ingredion by 119.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $93.08. 18,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,334. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.05 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.17.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.41%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.