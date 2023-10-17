Insider Selling: Synertec Co. Limited (ASX:SOP) Insider Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Stock

Synertec Co. Limited (ASX:SOP – Get Free Report) insider Michael Carroll sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.13), for a total value of A$1,470,000.00 ($930,379.75).
Synertec Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Synertec Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Synertec
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Receive News & Ratings for Synertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.