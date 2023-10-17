Insider Selling: Synertec Co. Limited (ASX:SOP) Insider Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Stock

Synertec Co. Limited (ASX:SOP – Get Free Report) insider Michael Carroll sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.13), for a total value of A$1,470,000.00 ($930,379.75).

Synertec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Synertec Company Profile

Synertec Corporation Limited operates as a diversified technology design and development company in Australia. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Technology. The company offers services in the areas of automation and control systems engineering, electrical and instrumentation engineering, functional safety, metering and sampling solutions, process and mechanical engineering, project and construction management, systems engineering, and validation engineering.

