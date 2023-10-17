Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.20

Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 13786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Inspirato from $2.90 to $2.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Inspirato Stock Down 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a market cap of $606.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of -0.31.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inspirato

In other news, major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 111,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $116,914.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,862,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,010.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspirato by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inspirato in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Inspirato during the second quarter worth $68,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

