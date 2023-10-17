Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 11,822 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

