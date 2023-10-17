Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,384 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 78,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. Desjardins cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

