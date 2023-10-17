Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 2,596 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AES by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,753,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,415,000 after acquiring an additional 283,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AES by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,877,000 after acquiring an additional 230,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AES by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,884,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AES

In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AES shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays started coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s payout ratio is -108.20%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

