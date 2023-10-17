Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,746,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,429 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,518 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,605,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 275,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGP opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.11.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UGP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

