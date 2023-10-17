Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 11,064 Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,191 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2,216.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.21. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $2.68.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $688.53 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0184 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVAL

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.