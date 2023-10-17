Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $109,000 in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 230,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 19.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

See Also

