Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,869 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $38,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

