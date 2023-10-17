Inspire Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,629 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.59 million. Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Citigroup started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

