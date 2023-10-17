Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 178,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $308.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.18.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

