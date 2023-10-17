Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 6,503 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 457.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,274,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after buying an additional 5,149,036 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Enel Chile during the second quarter worth $3,201,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Enel Chile by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 890,978 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $1,716,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enel Chile by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 494,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 120.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

