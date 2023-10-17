Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 7,276 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 39.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 39.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

