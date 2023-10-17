Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Carriage Services worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carriage Services by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carriage Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

