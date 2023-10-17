Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $358,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IJH opened at $247.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

