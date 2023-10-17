Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 80.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

CHCT stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 565.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Community Healthcare Trust

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.