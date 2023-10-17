Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 298,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 81,739 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $816,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

