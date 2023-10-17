Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

